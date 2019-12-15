State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund

Hardwick is one of hundreds of customer that did business with Roswell Escrow Services. But since November, Hardwick hasn’t been able to make payments toward the real estate contracts she has with the owner of her home.

Each month, tenants under real estate contracts pay for their homes by sending payments to Roswell Escrow Services. The escrow company puts the payments into a trust account and then pays the home seller, property taxes and home insurance.

But according to RLD’s search warrant, investigators believe Jensen-Tanner used the trust account to pay the mortgage of his own home. The courts documents also reveal he spent $65,000 from the trust to pay for an addiction treatment facility in San Francisco along with first class flights to get there. The records also reveal Jensen-Tanner used the trust to purchase three high end watches totaling $11,600.

The investigators noted these other questionable transactions:

KOB 4 attempted to contact Jensen-Tanner, but he did answer the door of his home. At this point, Jensen-Tanner is not facing criminal charges, however the RLD’s investigation is ongoing.