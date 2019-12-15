State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund

Chris Ramirez
Created: December 15, 2019 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— State investigators believe the owner of Roswell Escrow Services defrauded his clients by using a trust account meant to pay for home related expenses to use as his personal slush fund to pay for designer watches, credit card bills and even an addiction rehabilitation program in San Francisco.
The Securities Division of the New Mexico Regulations and Licensing Department executed a search warrant at owner Christopher Jensen-Tanner’s home. The search warrant details months’ worth of lavish spending traced back to Jensen-Tanner from a trust account. NM RLD has temporarily shut the escrow service down and warned all of its customers to not make any payment.
Customers across Southeast New Mexico are now in the dark about what to do with their home payments.
“It was a huge onset of panic,” said Roswell resident Leahea Hardwick. “We are trying not to stress because we don't know the details on our account yet and we haven't gotten anything.”
Hardwick is one of hundreds of customer that did business with Roswell Escrow Services. But since November, Hardwick hasn’t been able to make payments toward the real estate contracts she has with the owner of her home.
Each month, tenants under real estate contracts pay for their homes by sending payments to Roswell Escrow Services. The escrow company puts the payments into a trust account and then pays the home seller, property taxes and home insurance.
But according to RLD’s search warrant, investigators believe Jensen-Tanner used the trust account to pay the mortgage of his own home. The courts documents also reveal he spent $65,000 from the trust to pay for an addiction treatment facility in San Francisco along with first class flights to get there. The records also reveal Jensen-Tanner used the trust to purchase three high end watches totaling $11,600.
The investigators noted these other questionable transactions:
Altec Products $337,000
Amazon $5,141.12
American Airlines $2,903.28
American Express $145,431.84
Balsam Hill Christmas Tree $1,908
Buffalo Thunder Casino $532.65
Cash withdrawals $3,280
Capital One $47,886.14
CNS Surety $1,000
Dearborn National $577.95
Discount Tire $918.03
DSRM National Bank $1,805.05
Eddie V’s Seafood, Austin $2,648.70
Expansion Capital $31,540
Farmer’s Country Market $520.39
Flagstar Bank $1,731.12
Galactic Sushi $60.53
Guadalupe Café $215.02
High Chaparral Café $150.85
J&G Sales (Firearms) $1,053.25
Kobe Steak $186.85
La Casa Sena $67.41
Lowe’s $244.41
Macy’s $500
Malifinance Leasing $1,852.42
Marriot Hotel $2,755.03
Master of Malt (Whiskey) $1,397.32
Nation Candy $562.07
Omni Barton Creek Resort $460
Pasta Café $361.80
Peppers Grill and Bar $43.86
Peter Piper Pizza $222.15
Phillips 66 $5,041.10
Regency Limousine $408
Sam’s Club $630.62
Spencer TPA $3,000
TD Bank NA $2,800
Travel Insurance $210.48
Tsali Nez Gallery $1,800
U.S Bank Loan $48,500
Walmart $96.65
Wayfair $507.98
Woodmen Insurance $4,374.50
KOB 4 attempted to contact Jensen-Tanner, but he did answer the door of his home. At this point, Jensen-Tanner is not facing criminal charges, however the RLD’s investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company