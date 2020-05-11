State launches campaign to bring positivity to isolated seniors, disabled adults | KOB 4
State launches campaign to bring positivity to isolated seniors, disabled adults

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: May 11, 2020 06:34 PM
Created: May 11, 2020 06:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Aging and Long-Term Services launched a letter writing campaign with the goal of engaging and spreading positivity to senior citizens and disabled adults.

As the virus continues to spread across the state, many senior citizens have isolated themselves from loved ones. Now, voices from all over the state and spreading messages of hope amid uncertain times.

“Many of our seniors have chosen to isolate themselves. Many of them in nursing home facilities where visitation is not possible or in longterm care facilities and it's devastating for them not to see family members and not to have visitation,” said Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, secretary of Aging and Long-Term Services Department.

Familiar faces from New Mexico’s congressional delegation also participated.

“Our elders are such precious treasures to our community we honor you and truly want protection for you,” said Rep. Deb Haaland.

Secretary Hotum-Lopez said the department has sent out 900 letters so far.

“We've just had amazing results, so we're appreciative of this and want more volunteers who want to engage in this,” she said.

For more information about the campaign, click here.


