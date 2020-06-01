State lawmaker offers free legal services to protesters | KOB 4
State lawmaker offers free legal services to protesters

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: June 01, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: June 01, 2020 04:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A state lawmaker is offering free legal representation to anyone who's been arrested during the Black Lives Matter protests.

“I’m a licensed attorney in the state of New Mexico. If for some reason you are detained or arrested, please look out for me,” said Sen. Jacob Candelaria (D-District 26).

Since Thursday, hundreds of people have protested on the streets on Albuquerque in response to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, died in police custody on Memorial Day last week.

Candelaria livestreamed his participation in Albuquerque’s largest demonstration so far, which took place Sunday evening.

“If you are arrested, remember you have the constitutionally protected right to remain silent,” he said during his livestream. “You also have the right to an attorney. If they try to convince you that you do not have the right to an attorney. Do not listen to them.”

APD said at least two people were arrested as a result of the rioting that took place after the downtown protest.

Candelaria said he condemns any violence.

“Remember, you have an obligation to follow every lawful order of law enforcement,” he said.

Still, Candelaria said he has an ethical duty to not discriminate against potential clients based on potential crimes and that everyone is assumed innocent until proven guilty.

“To those of you who are recording, if you do video tape an instance of violence, please share it with us immediately,” he said.


