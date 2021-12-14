State lawmaker reacts to deadly hit-and-run outside of River of Lights

"What I'm really upset about is, if this family came over there, tried to park in the River of Lights parking lot, and had to park across the street because 'the lot is full,' and this is what the lot looks like... that is totally wrong," Rehm said.

Hours before the deadly hit-and-run, Rehm said he saw an off-terrain vehicle cruising on Central, but he's not sure if it was the same one.

City officials said they do have people monitoring the lot to open it back up when there are enough spaces. They couldn't speak to that exact moment when Rehm took the photo, but they said that is why they encourage Park & Ride, or parking at Tingley Beach.