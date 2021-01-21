State lawmakers calls on AG Balderas to help address chronic student absenteeism

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A state lawmaker is calling on Attorney General Hector Balderas to help address mass student absenteeism.
In previous coverage, KOB 4 reported that 22,000 students statewide have been listed as chronically absent, or missing more than 20% of instructional time.
“By sending a letter to the Attorney General, I'm hoping he can help us identify exactly whose role and responsibility it is to bring together these agency partnerships and ensure we find these missing children,” said State Rep. Rebecca Dow (R-District 38).
This month, the New Mexico Public Education Department said 5,900 students are completely unaccounted for.
In Rep. Dow’s letter, she stated “I fear these children are the very students who need our help the most." The representative believes PED, CYFD, and the courts aren’t doing enough to find these students.
“According to the laws and statutes in place, we should have recognized students were missing far, far sooner. This is taking too long, and it became heavy on my heart and I'm getting calls from district attorney saying child abuse, neglect and sexual abuse cases are very high right now,” she said.
In December, KOB 4 followed Mountainair Superintendent Dawn Apodaca as she went door-to-door checking in on students who were skipping out on their virtual learning.
Apodoca: How can I help support you in getting your classes done?
Student: I think it's the lack of motivation
Mom: And not being in school.
Student: I don't like it.
Apodaca: I know you don't like remote, but how can I help you while we are in remote, honey?
Rep. Dow said she also plans on introducing legislation that would allow school districts to bring their students back to the classrooms. She said she believes it’s the best solution to ensure students are learning.
“There are already nine Democrats who have pledged to sign on to that. This is a bipartisan issue,” she said.
The attorney general confirmed that he received Rep. Dow’s letter and is looking into the issue.
