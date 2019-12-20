State lawmakers pre-file nearly 90 bills ahead of legislative session

KOB 4’s Steve Soliz sat down with the governor this week to discuss her agenda for the session.

"Crime will be on the docket,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Health care shifts will be on the docket. I'm really hoping, and I think we'll get that passed, I need authorizing language to go to the federal government and seek a waiver to import drugs. I think New Mexicans pay way too much for health care and way too much for drugs and I want to get that resolved and this is the year to do that."

Gov. Lujan Grisham also said the legalization of medical cannabis will be on the call.

Click here to see all the bills that have been pre-filed so far.