State lawmakers pre-file nearly 90 bills ahead of legislative session

Kai Porter
Created: December 20, 2019 06:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— State lawmakers have wasted no time pre-filing bills ahead of the upcoming legislative session, but what actually gets put on the agenda is up to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Monday was the first day lawmakers could pre-file legislation and as of Friday they've pre-filed nearly 90 bills.

The 2020 legislative session begins on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Since the session is only 30 days, it's up to the governor to pick which bills are on her call list. Those are the bills that lawmakers will get to consider this session.

KOB 4’s Steve Soliz sat down with the governor this week to discuss her agenda for the session.       

"Crime will be on the docket,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Health care shifts will be on the docket. I'm really hoping, and I think we'll get that passed, I need authorizing language to go to the federal government and seek a waiver to import drugs. I think New Mexicans pay way too much for health care and way too much for drugs and I want to get that resolved and this is the year to do that."

Gov. Lujan Grisham also said the legalization of medical cannabis will be on the call.

Click here to see all the bills that have been pre-filed so far. 


State lawmakers pre-file nearly 90 bills ahead of legislative session
