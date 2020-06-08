State lawmakers prepare for special session to address budget shortfalls

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lawmakers are gearing up to return to the Roundhouse in Santa Fe to rebalance the state budget, however COVID-19 poses some serious challenges.
"It's kind of like trying to build a 747 while you're already up in the air,” said House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-District 47).
The Roundhouse will be closed to the public during the special session, which starts next Thursday. Only legislators, staff, and members of the media will be allowed inside, but the public will still be able to participate in other ways.
"We are doing all sorts of things to allow for public participation in the process through increased email accessibility to submit written comments. We're doing that and all the committees will also be by Zoom,” Egolf said. “We'll allow members of the public to be admitted into the waiting rooms and then be recognized to speak."
All state senators will attend the special session in person, but Speaker Egolf said only some state representatives will attend virtually.
"In the House we will have several members participating remotely via Zoom. We've created a web app that will let members vote remotely so if they're at home, they'll still be able to participate in the debate by using the Zoom platform but also then vote by using a special encrypted and password protected application on their laptops,” he said.
Speaker Egolf said he anticipates a number of challenges during the session.
"There's inevitably going to be hiccups with technology, there's going to be issues with committee reports, and issues with things that need to be dealt with, members losing their connection to the internet in the middle of a vote—I mean all of these things are possible to happen,” he said.
The plans for the session should be solidified during a legislative council meeting Tuesday morning.
