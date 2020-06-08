State lawmakers prepare for special session to address budget shortfalls

All state senators will attend the special session in person, but Speaker Egolf said only some state representatives will attend virtually.

"In the House we will have several members participating remotely via Zoom. We've created a web app that will let members vote remotely so if they're at home, they'll still be able to participate in the debate by using the Zoom platform but also then vote by using a special encrypted and password protected application on their laptops,” he said.

Speaker Egolf said he anticipates a number of challenges during the session.

"There's inevitably going to be hiccups with technology, there's going to be issues with committee reports, and issues with things that need to be dealt with, members losing their connection to the internet in the middle of a vote—I mean all of these things are possible to happen,” he said.

The plans for the session should be solidified during a legislative council meeting Tuesday morning.