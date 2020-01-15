State lawmakers prepare for upcoming legislative session

"But we're going to have some complications as we get into discussions. That's probably why we're starting a little earlier because aside from doing the budget, I wouldn't say very contentious but intentious issues we need to talk about,” Sen. White said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham announced her agenda for the legislative session Wednesday. The governor said she would focus on five categories: education, public safety, health, the environment and the economy.

State Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-District 28) is on the Legislative Finance Committee and said lawmakers plan on investing a lot in New Mexico’s children.

“Really lift up our communities, continue the investments that we made last year in the last session, to really help stimulate and grow our economy,” she said.

Both parties agree that another big focus will be on public safety.

"It's really critical we invest in things like crime, addressing public safety, supporting our first responders, investing in homelessness and critical infrastructure for the city and behavioral health services,” Rep. Stansbury said.

"We're all for making things better. We've got more criminals out there than we got cops to take care of them so I'd like to see some increase there. We'll do some increase in salaries, but as far as legislation, I don't think there's any legislation that's really budget-related other than funding what's already out there," Sen White said.

