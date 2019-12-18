State lawmakers release performance report card for CYFD | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State lawmakers release performance report card for CYFD

State lawmakers release performance report card for CYFD

Patrick Hayes
Created: December 18, 2019 06:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— State lawmakers released a performance report card for the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.

The four-page report said CYFD is doing well when it comes to providing early childhood services and behavioral health, but struggles when it comes to protective services.

Advertisement

According to the report, “Repeat maltreatment rates remain higher than national benchmarks and are now the highest since 2016.” CYFD officials said maltreatment could mean abuse or neglect.

The report states that 17% percent of children’s cases between July and September had a previous report of child abuse and neglect.

Kevin Nelson said that was the case with his 4-year-old grandson James Dunklee Cruz, who died last week after a babysitter said he tripped and landed on the toddler with his knee.

Nelson said family members were responsible for James until the state gave his back to his mom.

“I think we’re struggling as a state in every country to have the services needed by family in order to address the stressors that may be contributing to child maltreatment,” Nelson said. “But my question about that is why was the kid there to begin with if that person wasn’t qualified to watch him. I mean, I just don’t get it.”

State officials said some numbers that were reported are not 100% accurate because there is a backlog. They said new numbers will show a smaller percent of children being repeatedly abused, however it would still be above their 9% goal.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward
Father pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Community holds vigil for 4-year-old James Dunklee-Cruz
Community holds vigil for 4-year-old James Dunklee-Cruz
Governor calls for Sen. Martinez to step down following guilty verdict in DWI case
Governor calls for Sen. Martinez to step down following guilty verdict in DWI case
Pay it 4ward: Brothers thanked for helping stranded couple get back on the road
Pay it 4ward: Brothers thanked for helping stranded couple get back on the road
Advertisement


Trump becomes third US president to be impeached
Trump becomes third US president to be impeached
Gonzales to make $700,000 a year as head football coach at UNM
Gonzales to make $700,000 a year as head football coach at UNM
State senator to introduce bill he says will immediately impact violent crime
State senator to introduce bill he says will immediately impact violent crime
State lawmakers release performance report card for CYFD
State lawmakers release performance report card for CYFD
Making History: Brook Bassan creates female majority for city council for the first time
Making History: Brook Bassan creates female majority for city council for the first time