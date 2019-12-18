State lawmakers release performance report card for CYFD

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— State lawmakers released a performance report card for the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.
The four-page report said CYFD is doing well when it comes to providing early childhood services and behavioral health, but struggles when it comes to protective services.
According to the report, “Repeat maltreatment rates remain higher than national benchmarks and are now the highest since 2016.” CYFD officials said maltreatment could mean abuse or neglect.
The report states that 17% percent of children’s cases between July and September had a previous report of child abuse and neglect.
Kevin Nelson said that was the case with his 4-year-old grandson James Dunklee Cruz, who died last week after a babysitter said he tripped and landed on the toddler with his knee.
Nelson said family members were responsible for James until the state gave his back to his mom.
“I think we’re struggling as a state in every country to have the services needed by family in order to address the stressors that may be contributing to child maltreatment,” Nelson said. “But my question about that is why was the kid there to begin with if that person wasn’t qualified to watch him. I mean, I just don’t get it.”
State officials said some numbers that were reported are not 100% accurate because there is a backlog. They said new numbers will show a smaller percent of children being repeatedly abused, however it would still be above their 9% goal.
