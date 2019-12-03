State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event | KOB 4
State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 03, 2019 11:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are hundreds of vacant state jobs all over New Mexico, and a rapid hire event this month is looking to change that. 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the initiative Tuesday. The event will be at the Tingley Coliseum at Expo New Mexico from Dec. 11 through Dec. 14. 

"We're proud of the family-friendly workplace we've created in state government," said Gov. Lujan Grisham. "We want everyone to know this is a great place to work." 

Candidates may apply for two jobs per day of the job fair. Applicants should bring copies of an updated resume, three references, a school transcript and proof of right to work in the U.S. 

Job seekers outside the Albuquerque metro may participate in the event by going to their local New Mexico Workforce Connections office to set up a video-conference interview. 

To find more information and see what positions are available, click here.

JOB FAIR SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Dec. 11

  • Children, Youth, and Families, Department of
  • Corrections, Department of 
  • Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources, Department of
  • Environment, Department of 
  • Game and Fish, Department of 
  • Health, Department of 
  • Livestock Board
  • Public Safety, Department of 
  • Tourism, Department of 

Thursday, Dec. 12

  • Aging and Long Term Services, Department of
  • Children, Youth, and Families, Department of
  • General Services, Department of
  • Health, Department of
  • Homeland Security & Emergency Management, Department of
  • Human Services, Department of
  • Information Technology, Department of
  • Military Affairs, Department of
  • Taxation and Revenue, Department of
  • Transportation, Department of 
  • Veteran Services, Department of
  • Workers Compensation Administration

Friday, Dec. 13

  • Blind, Commission for the 
  • Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Commission for the
  • Developmental Disabilities Planning Commission
  • Health, Department of 
  • Human Services, Department of
  • Miners' Colfax Medical Center
  • Regulation and Licensing, Department of
  • State Personnel, Office of
  • Taxation and Revenue, Department of
  • Transportation, Department of
  • Vocational Rehabilitation, Division of
  • Workforce Solutions, Department of

Saturday, Dec. 14

  • Cultural Affairs, Department of
  • Economic Development, Department of
  • Finance and Administration, Department of
  • Health, Department of
  • Higher Education, Department of
  • Indian Affairs, Department of
  • Public Education, Department of
  • State Engineer, Office of the 
  • Transportation, Department of


