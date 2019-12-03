State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are hundreds of vacant state jobs all over New Mexico, and a rapid hire event this month is looking to change that.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the initiative Tuesday. The event will be at the Tingley Coliseum at Expo New Mexico from Dec. 11 through Dec. 14.
"We're proud of the family-friendly workplace we've created in state government," said Gov. Lujan Grisham. "We want everyone to know this is a great place to work."
Candidates may apply for two jobs per day of the job fair. Applicants should bring copies of an updated resume, three references, a school transcript and proof of right to work in the U.S.
Job seekers outside the Albuquerque metro may participate in the event by going to their local New Mexico Workforce Connections office to set up a video-conference interview.
