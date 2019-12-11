State money never allocated to communities, lawmakers cite lack of communication

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Nearly $1 billion worth of capital outlay grant money was never allocated, according to lawmakers.
The Legislative Finance Committee said that money was supposed to fund more than 3,000 projects across the state to help schools, fire departments, health and infrastructure, but that money remains in limbo.
Lawmakers cited a few reasons for the lingering money that include underestimates for the amount of money a particular project required, lack of available contractors and lack of project approval.
One of the biggest reasons the money was never given was because of a disconnect with local and tribal governments, and the committee.
“I will be perfectly honest about something. Poor planning, poor coordination between the local government, state government and legislative members,” said John Smith, chairman of the Legislative Finance Committee.
Last May, State Budget Director Debbie Romero said those capital outlay funds would be spent.
"Again I'm going to go back to administrative oversight. We are going to rely on the agencies to make sure they are monitoring these protects more closely,” Romero said. “We haven't done a really good job in the past but with new administration, new excitement, our expectation is these projects are going to be done."
Chairman Smith said it’s the responsibility of local governments to work with the state government and legislative members to make certain that these projects are moving.
Committee members said some of the money is being spent, but the process is slow.
There is an automatic reversion date on money that is unspent. The finance committee said they don’t want to take money back from communities that really need it, but there does need to be better communication.
