State of the City: Mayor Keller hoping to frame 2021 as the year of recovery

"We're innovating in real time to address the crisis itself,” he said.

Keller highlighted the city’s efforts to adapt to meet the needs of the people by doing things like expanding free child care, expanding Wi-Fi access, dispersing funds for rent, giving away millions of dollars worth of business grants, and delivering hundreds of thousands of meals for older adults struggling with food insecurity.

Mike Lucero, a restaurant employee, said the biggest way the city helped him during the pandemic was by keeping parks and open spaces open for people to use.

“Well I think we're at a perfect example right now—the dog park. When everybody is supposed to locked down, and we're all doing it right, we're all wearing masks, we're all social distancing, but it's like a way to socialize,” he said.

Mayor Keller said he’s trying to frame 2021 as the year for recovery. He also said the city is poised to make progress not only with economic recovery, but also in reducing crime, reforming APD, and making a dent in homelessness.

"Keep the momentum going,” Lucero said.