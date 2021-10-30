State offers child care workers $1,500 incentive

The state has increased minimum pay and even introduced a number of other opportunities, including a wage supplement program that would bring an early childhood education teacher's average salary closer to $40,000.

“We're actually seeing a significant increase in the number of applicants coming through to get their background check to work in childcare. So it's promising and we hope it continues. The trend continues in this direction,” Groginsky said.

On Monday, Nov. 1 there will be another incentive – a one time payment of $1,500.

“We know that the one time payment, while it's not enough, it at least recognizes the contribution that they're making to children, families and to our communities.

More than 11,000 child care workers are eligible for the grant thanks to $18 million from the feds. Child care experts said it's important that these workers aren't left wondering how they'll make it by day to day.

“That's not a place where they can deliver the quality that they want to deliver. So this relief is one time I mean, hopefully right before the holidays, is very exciting.”

Applications go live on the Early Childhood Education and Care Department’s website on Monday. Applications close Wednesday, Dec. 1.