State officials and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe discourage Good Friday pilgrimages

SANTA FE, N.M. — The annual pilgrimages to Santuario de Chimayo and Tome Hill are canceled this year due to the statewide health order prohibiting gatherings of five or more people. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe are asking that everyone stay home instead.

"In unity with all Christians, we call on the faithful to make home the holy place for the sake of all families during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative we heed the advice of our global scientists, medical and public health experts," Archbishop John Wester said. "Stay home. By practicing social distancing, together we can save lives."