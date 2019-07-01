State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque
Ryan Laughlin
July 01, 2019 06:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A large homeless camp near Tramway and I-40 was cleared out by the New Mexico Department of Transportation Monday.
"Six months ago we cleaned up that that exact spot,” said Marisa Maez, communication director for NMDOT. “But, this started to fester yet again and we keep hoping that some people will step in. But at some point in time it's just the right thing to do."
Maez said they removed over 16 tons of debris. However, they weren’t equipped to remove everything.
She said dirty needles, drug paraphernalia and human waste remain as DOT crews are not equipped to handle bio hazards.
Maez said a representative with the city was there to help the homeless people find shelters and other resources.
Ryan Laughlin
