State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
July 01, 2019 06:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A large homeless camp near Tramway and I-40 was cleared out by the New Mexico Department of Transportation Monday.

Advertisement

"Six months ago we cleaned up that that exact spot,” said Marisa Maez, communication director for NMDOT. “But, this started to fester yet again and we keep hoping that some people will step in. But at some point in time it's just the right thing to do."

Maez said they removed over 16 tons of debris. However, they weren’t equipped to remove everything.

She said dirty needles, drug paraphernalia and human waste remain as DOT crews are not equipped to handle bio hazards.

Maez said a representative with the city was there to help the homeless people find shelters and other resources. 

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Created: July 01, 2019 06:13 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'Are you serious? Jesus Christ': NM senator shows frustration after DWI arrest
'Are you serious? Jesus Christ': NM senator shows frustration after DWI arrest
Woman run over by her own car after finding snake in glovebox
File photo of red racer snake
Family says dog was stolen from their South Valley home
Family says dog was stolen from their South Valley home
Albuquerque sees reduction in crime during first part of 2019
Albuquerque sees reduction in crime during first part of 2019
Fire restrictions start in central New Mexico mountains
Fire restrictions start in central New Mexico mountains
Advertisement




Lapel video shows disoriented state senator following crash
Lapel video shows disoriented state senator following crash
Zagster touts success of e-scooters program despite 17 reported missing
Zagster touts success of e-scooters program despite 17 reported missing
NM sheriffs believe new gun control law is unenforceable
NM sheriffs believe new gun control law is unenforceable
New ethics commission could look into state senator's DWI case
New ethics commission could look into state senator's DWI case
Roswell firefighter faces long road to recovery after fireworks explosion
Roswell firefighter faces long road to recovery after fireworks explosion