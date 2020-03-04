State officials continue to monitor travelers for coronavirus

Brittany Costello
Created: March 04, 2020 10:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health said no residents have been tested for coronavirus, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced otherwise Wednesday when she said two people have been tested in the state.
A spokesperson with the governor’s office said the mixed messages were due to a miscommunication and confirmed that two people have been tested. The people who require testing have met a certain criteria that make the situation more serious.
One of the coronavirus test results came back negative and the second test result is still pending. In addition to administering the two tests, the state health department has monitored 30 people in the state over the past few months, but there is no information on how many people are currently being monitored.
People that travel to China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and other countries with major outbreaks will be monitored for symptoms by the state health department upon their return. People will also be monitored if they have traveled through one of the eleven airports where travelers from China come through.
"The likelihood is that all states in the country will be affected in some way,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “The key here is to make sure that New Mexicans know what the surveillance protocols are, what the testing protocols are and that we are ready for any emergency."
"That's the smartest work we can do. Be prepared, don't be panicked,” she added.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico.
