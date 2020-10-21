State officials express concern over use of field hospitals for COVID patients | KOB 4
State officials express concern over use of field hospitals for COVID patients

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 21, 2020 06:36 PM
Created: October 21, 2020 06:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As COVID cases spike across the state, hospital bed capacity has become a growing concern.  Back in April, the state created field hospitals to accommodate an overflow of patients, but the state’s top health official said they’re trying to hold off from using them.

“We're very close to our baseline capacity right now, then that means we'll have to cut back on doing other types of services to accommodate the growth in patients that we're anticipating happening,” said Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department

Dr. Scrase said the field hospitals will be considered if absolutely necessary, but they’re not ideal.

“Just opening a giant tent or the facility we have on Gibson for regular hospital or intensive care isn't really an option for us right now, for both of those reasons: staffing and the quality of care you can provide,” Dr. Scrase said. 

Officials with the state Department of Health  said there are no immediate plans to open those alternative care sites. A spokesperson for NMDOH said reopening those closed sites would require approval and coordination with the Army Corp of Engineers.

As it stands, staffing is the biggest hurdle.

“Right now, the discussion around Gibson, particularly given everything that's going on, in the city of Albuquerque is whether or not we can expand our sheltering capacity by using the Gibson facility,” Dr. Scrase said. 

With outbreaks reported at Albuquerque’s West Side Homeless Shelter, Dr. Scrase said state officials are talking with city leaders on whether the Gibson facility could be used for quarantine.

“Because of that, we're now looking at, is there a way to bring Gibson up in that sort of capacity where people could go, have their own room, stay isolated for the ten days that it would take them to recover from COVID,” he said.

Albuquerque city officials, however, said the need is not great enough yet.

“Currently we don't think it's necessary. We have enough hotel beds, but if we run out of that hotel option then certainly we will be looking at all options including asking the state to use Lovelace. In general, I think over the winter we're looking at how can all forms of government, city, state, county utilize that facility, so it’s on the table for a number of discussions,” Mayor Keller said.

State officials said they’re evaluating options for use of the Gibson facility beyond the end of its lease in April 2021.


