State officials provide more details about vaccine distribution plan

"This project is about using mathematical models and computation simulations to understand how to distribute the vaccine,” said Sara Del Valle, a mathematical epidemiologist at LANL.

Scientists like Del Valle are working to identify the most effective and efficient way to stop the spread with a vaccine.

"For example, we know that we're going to target health care workers first, and our model includes the careers of people, their demographics and age and gender and where they live, so we can understand how, for example, vaccinating healthcare workers first should impact risk in the coming months,” said Carrie Manore, an apple mathematician at LANL.

The vaccine is expected to take four to six weeks for its protections to fully kick in. Social distancing, masks, and public health orders will still remain in place.

"If we're able to roll out this vaccine successfully to a majority of people in the United States, then by the summer we could potentially be moving back toward normal activities, which would be great,” Manore said.