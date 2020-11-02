State officials rebut new report that says nursing homes are facing PPE shortage | KOB 4
State officials rebut new report that says nursing homes are facing PPE shortage

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: November 02, 2020 10:32 PM
Created: November 02, 2020 09:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the past four weeks, COVID cases have been detected in roughly 70 nursing homes across New Mexico.

A recent report by the Public Interest Research Group singled out New Mexico for having one of the worst shortages of N-95 masks, gowns and eye protection at more than 30 percent of the state’s nursing homes. State officials, however, said those figures aren’t right. 

“We are absolutely not the worst,” said Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, New Mexico Aging and Long Term Services Secretary

Hotrum-Lopez’s department oversees nursing homes across the state. 

“The reality is that we do not have a shortage. When we started looking at the data and it was flagged for us, we started looking into this, we started talking to the long term care facilities as well as the association— and it is a data entry issue,” she said.

The study was compiled from data reported to the federal government, but state officials said at least one chain in New Mexico, which runs several nursing homes, made the clerical error. 

“The facilities were not paying attention to what they were putting into the database and that's how this was created,” Hotrum-Lopez said. 

State officials provided an email correspondence from one facility that reads, “We do not have issues with PPE. I feel this is a reporting error. We have plenty of PPE now and access to it, pretty quick.”

“We immediately got on the phone with them and talked about this— and there is no shortage. We followed up with the providers who had reported shortages and that was absolutely an error,” Hotrum-Lopez said.

The state said they’re now working to reeducate nursing home personnel about how to properly report shortages. 

“We want people to know that we are working good and together collectively between the facilities and between the state of New Mexico to make sure your loved one or you, if you're staying in a long term facility, have what you need to stay safe,” Hotrum-Lopez said. 


