State paid $900,000 to settle claims against police chief | KOB 4
Associated Press
August 26, 2019 10:31 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The state of New Mexico is acknowledging it paid out $900,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing former State Police chief Pete Kassetas of discriminatory and lewd behavior along with retaliation against those who complained.
    
The General Services Department on Monday released financial terms of a settlement agreed upon in December 2018 during the final weeks of the administration of Gov. Susana Martinez.
    
The lawsuit was filed by former Deputy Chief Michael Ryan Suggs, Lt. Julia Armendariz and Sgt. Monica Martinez-Jones. It described distress and mental anguish from a hostile work environment.
    
Allegations against Kassetas include instances in which he pulled down his pants and showed his behind to staff after drinking on the job and sending a deputy Cabinet secretary a picture of a man's testicles.

Updated: August 26, 2019 10:31 AM
Created: August 26, 2019 10:29 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

