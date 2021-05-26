State parks prepare for crowds on Memorial Day weekend | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

State parks prepare for crowds on Memorial Day weekend

Joy Wang
Updated: May 26, 2021 06:54 PM
Created: May 26, 2021 04:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, families are gearing up to visit state parks like Elephant Butte.

“We're looking forward to the crowds and being out on the water, and hopefully a little normalcy,” said Stephanie Portillos.

Christina Cordova, with the State Parks Division, said they’re also preparing for the big weekend.

“This is the unofficial kickoff of summer, so our season goes from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and we are anticipating big crowds,” she said.

All state parks in Level Turquoise will be operating at full capacity.

“It's exciting times. We’re all prepared, all our parks, to prepare for these crowds, and they've all been trained in COVID-19 safety practices,” Cordova said.

Cordova is also warning people about the water levels at the lake.

“We have several boat ramps closed right now. Seven parks have their boat ramps closed,” she said. “Water levels are dropping. They are continuing to drop.”

If people are unable to take their boat out on the lake, Cordova said there are other fun activities to opt for like fishing, hiking and camping.

“They can still launch their paddle craft from the shoreline, canoes, kayaks,” she added.

People should always double-check park hours and county fire restrictions before they plan to visit.

“Folks need to know before they go,” she said.

As for the Portillo family, they said they’re prepared to make the most of every moment.

“Just practice respect, patience, and I think kindness. We’re all getting out there to have fun,” said Stephanie Portillos.
 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely
NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely
Video: Robbery suspect livestreams ambulance ride after being shot by victim
Video: Robbery suspect livestreams ambulance ride after being shot by victim
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases
Local realtors are using unconventional ways to get buyers into new homes
Local realtors are using unconventional ways to get buyers into new homes
Quasicrystal formed during first nuclear explosion in New Mexico
Quasicrystal formed during first nuclear explosion in New Mexico