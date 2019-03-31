State police are investigating a downed aircraft outside of Farmington | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State police are investigating a downed aircraft outside of Farmington

Christina Rodriguez
March 31, 2019 10:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a downed aircraft outside of Farmington.

Advertisement

The crash is in the area of County Road 7650 and Highway 371.

State police said a Cirrus SR-22 was reported missing by Denver Air Traffic Control around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Federal Aviation Association, it's last known position was about 50 miles south of Farmington.

Lynn Lundsford, a spokesperson with the FAA, says there was one person on board. 

New Mexico State Police do not have an update on the condition of that person yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: March 31, 2019 10:17 PM
Created: March 31, 2019 08:40 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State police are investigating a downed aircraft outside of Farmington
State police are investigating a downed aircraft outside of Farmington
Pedestrian in critical condition after accident at Girard and Central
Pedestrian in critical condition after accident at Girard and Central
Volleyball tournament celebrates life of man killed by Uber driver
Volleyball tournament celebrates life of man killed by Uber driver
APD: Most violent crime is down, but non-fatal shootings are up
APD: Most violent crime is down, but non-fatal shootings are up
Vigil held for woman killed in possible street racing crash
Vigil held for woman killed in possible street racing crash
Advertisement




State police are investigating a downed aircraft outside of Farmington
State police are investigating a downed aircraft outside of Farmington
City Councilors host town hall about proposed single-use plastic ban
City Councilors host town hall about proposed single-use plastic ban
Pedestrian in critical condition after accident at Girard and Central
Pedestrian in critical condition after accident at Girard and Central
APD: Most violent crime is down, but non-fatal shootings are up
APD: Most violent crime is down, but non-fatal shootings are up
Safari Run raises money for rural communities in Kenya
Safari Run raises money for rural communities in Kenya