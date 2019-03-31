State police are investigating a downed aircraft outside of Farmington
Christina Rodriguez
March 31, 2019 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a downed aircraft outside of Farmington.
The crash is in the area of County Road 7650 and Highway 371.
State police said a Cirrus SR-22 was reported missing by Denver Air Traffic Control around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Federal Aviation Association, it's last known position was about 50 miles south of Farmington.
Lynn Lundsford, a spokesperson with the FAA, says there was one person on board.
New Mexico State Police do not have an update on the condition of that person yet.
