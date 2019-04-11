State Police are searching for man missing since Monday | KOB 4
State Police are searching for man missing since Monday

Christina Rodriguez
April 11, 2019 10:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The family of Patrick Ryan Golden is hoping someone has seen him. The last time someone saw him was April 8.

His family says his car was found abandoned on Tuesday near Springer, east of Taos. 

His wallet, phone and medicine were inside.

Golden is 32 years old and is about 5 foot 7 inches with black hair. He was wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

New Mexico State Police say he could be in danger. If anyone has information, call NMSP at (505) 841-9256.

Updated: April 11, 2019 10:22 PM
Created: April 11, 2019 09:55 PM

