State police arrest Massachusetts murder suspect in New Mexico | KOB 4
State police arrest Massachusetts murder suspect in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
June 13, 2019 10:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A murder suspect from Massachusetts got 2,400 miles until he was captured Thursday by New Mexico State Police. 

Around noon, officers learned Gilfrey Gregory, 27, was wanted out of Springfield, Massachusetts and that he was thought to be traveling through New Mexico. 

A New Mexico State Police officer found a vehicle that matched the description traveling west on Interstate 10, west of Lordsburg. After a traffic stop, Gregory was taken into custody without incident.  

Police said that five kids were in the car with Gregory. They are now in CYFD custody. 

Gregory was booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 13, 2019 10:41 PM
Created: June 13, 2019 10:27 PM

