State police capture inmates who escaped in transport van

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 21, 2022 05:06 PM
Created: March 21, 2022 04:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Monday, New Mexico State Police was notified that three inmates had stolen a McKinley County Sheriff's Office transport van near Route 66 Casino.
The three inmates were identified as 35-year-old Josh Hall, 36-year-old Rickie Billie, and 45-year-old LaCosta Reeves. They are now in custody.
According to state police, the inmates were being transported when the McKinley County deputy driving apparently had a medical episode, stopped at the casino, and got out of the van. At some point, the inmates were able to gain control of the van and fled the area.
State police found the van near To'Hajiilee. Officers were able to deploy tire deflation devices and take the inmates into custody without incident on State Road 124, east of Grants – just off I-40.
According to NMSP, the deputy is receiving medical care, but his condition is not known. Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company