State police chief discusses monthlong crime operation in Albuquerque

Chief Johnson says his agency focused on four key areas around the Albuquerque Metro area: arresting violent criminals, aggressive driving on I-25 and I-40, drugs, and auto theft.

"We've had 93 felony arrests and 58 of those were people with violent histories in their criminal background," Johnson said. Not only that, but Johnson said Albuquerque saw fewer crashes resulting in injuries and officers made 21 DWI arrests.

NMSP officers were also responsible for 15 drug seizures and confiscated massive amounts of potentially dangerous narcotics.



"It looks like four or five-hundred fentanyl pills were seized," Johnson said, adding he is very thankful for the work his officers put in.



"I’m very proud of the men and women that make up this organization who time after time have been asked to do things sometimes away from their homes and their families and they say yes and go do the best job they absolutely can."