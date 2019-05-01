State Police investigate deadly deputy-involved shooting in Valencia County | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State Police investigate deadly deputy-involved shooting in Valencia County

Marian Camacho
May 01, 2019 06:55 AM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. - New Mexico State Police is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Valencia County Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

State Police say it happened on Meadow Lake Road and involves the Valencia County Sheriff's Office.

At this time it's unclear what led up to the shooting but the Valencia County Sheriff's Office says all deputies are safe.

State Police will be handling the investigation.

KOB is working to get more details and will update this story as new information comes in. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 01, 2019 06:55 AM
Created: May 01, 2019 06:10 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools
Police: Boy, 15, shot over banana being thrown at car
Police: Boy, 15, shot over banana being thrown at car
State Police investigate deadly deputy-involved shooting in Valencia County
State Police investigate deadly deputy-involved shooting in Valencia County
Police video released of high-profile defense lawyer arrested for DWI
Police video released of high-profile defense lawyer arrested for DWI
'He's evil': Daughter speaks about man accused of killing her mother
'He's evil': Daughter speaks about man accused of killing her mother
Advertisement




State Police investigate deadly deputy-involved shooting in Valencia County
State Police investigate deadly deputy-involved shooting in Valencia County
4 Investigates: Hobbyist drones interfere with wildfire fighting, putting public at risk
4 Investigates: Hobbyist drones interfere with wildfire fighting, putting public at risk
As temperatures warm, doctors warn of dehydration
As temperatures warm, doctors warn of dehydration
Advisory issued for missing endangered man
Keith Alan Chavez
Despite helium shortage, local balloon shop keeps business afloat
Despite helium shortage, local balloon shop keeps business afloat