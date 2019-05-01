State Police investigate deadly deputy-involved shooting in Valencia County
Marian Camacho
May 01, 2019 06:55 AM
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. - New Mexico State Police is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Valencia County Wednesday morning.
State Police say it happened on Meadow Lake Road and involves the Valencia County Sheriff's Office.
At this time it's unclear what led up to the shooting but the Valencia County Sheriff's Office says all deputies are safe.
State Police will be handling the investigation.
#Nmsp is investigating a fatal OIS involving Valencia County Sheriff’s Office on Meadowlake Road in Valencia County.— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) May 1, 2019
KOB is working to get more details and will update this story as new information comes in.
