State police investigate deputy-involved shooting in Lovington | KOB 4
State police investigate deputy-involved shooting in Lovington

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 20, 2020 10:42 AM

LOVINGTON, N.M. — A man was shot by a Lea County deputy Monday and taken to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas for his injuries. Authorities say the man had barricaded himself inside a RV and fired several gunshots towards deputies with the Lea County Sheriff's Office. 

The deputies were dispatched to 2620 East Avenue D Monday evening after family members said that Cameron Richard Green, 29, had fired shots inside the residence. When deputies arrived, Green was barricaded inside a RV outside of the house. 

A perimeter was set up around the RV and deputies asked Green via loudspeaker to come out. He fired shots at the deputies from the RV, and one deputy fired back, striking Green. 

New Mexico State Police is investigating the details that led up to this shooting. Green has been charged with multiple felonies including aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault against a household member. 

More information will be released as it becomes available. 


