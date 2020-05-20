State police investigate deputy-involved shooting in Lovington

LOVINGTON, N.M. — A man was shot by a Lea County deputy Monday and taken to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas for his injuries. Authorities say the man had barricaded himself inside a RV and fired several gunshots towards deputies with the Lea County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies were dispatched to 2620 East Avenue D Monday evening after family members said that Cameron Richard Green, 29, had fired shots inside the residence. When deputies arrived, Green was barricaded inside a RV outside of the house.