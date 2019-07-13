State police investigate I-40 crash involving multiple semis
Christina Rodriguez
July 13, 2019 10:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash involving one car and multiple semis.
Eastbound I-40 has been closed at mile marker 33, east of Gallup. At least one of the semis was engulfed in flames.
State police say traffic is being diverted at I-40 exit 26 to New Mexico State Road 118.
No word on what caused the crash. Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 13, 2019 10:11 PM
Created: July 13, 2019 09:07 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved