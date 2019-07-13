State police investigate I-40 crash involving multiple semis | KOB 4
State police investigate I-40 crash involving multiple semis

Christina Rodriguez
July 13, 2019 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash involving one car and multiple semis. 

Eastbound I-40 has been closed at mile marker 33, east of Gallup. At least one of the semis was engulfed in flames. 

State police say traffic is being diverted at I-40 exit 26 to New Mexico State Road 118. 

No word on what caused the crash. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

