State police investigating homicide in NE Albuquerque

Jamesha Begay
Updated: August 16, 2021 07:17 PM
Created: August 16, 2021 05:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide near San Mateo and Indian School.

Officials said police were flagged down by a vehicle with a gunshot wound victim. 

Police are still investigating and information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story.


New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 1,776 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
Next steps for the 13-year-old suspect in fatal Washington Middle School shooting
Father to Juan Saucedo Jr. linked to past violence
Handful of New Mexico schools head back to remote learning amid COVID spike
DA Torrez: Parents of Juan Saucedo Jr. could face charges
