State Police issue 14 citations to businesses for public health order violations

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 03, 2020 06:25 PM
Created: August 03, 2020 06:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A handful of businesses received citations for breaking the governor’s public health order in July.
State Police said they issued 14 citations to businesses that violated public health orders. The number one offending type of business was restaurants, State Police say.
Nine out of the 14 citations were given to restaurants from Farmington to Belen to Hobbs. All restaurant citations were for continuing to offer dine-in services.
One citation was given to a tire ship in Grants for not enforcing face masks. A citation was given to the Cardinal Speedway in Eunice and the Fairgrounds in Lordsburg for hosting mass gatherings.
The most recent citation was given for non-compliance on July 31. That went to Sunland Park News and Video, an adult toy and video story.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company