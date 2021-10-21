State Police issue alert for runaway Ranchos de Taos teen

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 21, 2021 01:52 PM
Created: October 21, 2021 01:42 PM
TAOS, N.M. – New Mexico State Police is looking for a Ranchos de Taos teen last seen Oct. 20.
State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Rickey Fresquez, 13. Fresquez reportedly ran away Oct. 20 from the Taos Integrated School of Arts, at 123 Manzanares St.
Fresquez is described as a 5-foot-5-inch tall, 125-lb., brown-eyed teen with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black Nike tennis shoes and carrying a red backpack with black straps.
If you have any information on Fresquez's whereabouts, contact State Police at 505-753-2277/option 1 or dial 911.
