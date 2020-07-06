State Police issues 1 citation so far for mask noncompliance | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State Police issues 1 citation so far for mask noncompliance

Brittany Costello
Created: July 06, 2020 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced last week that people can be cited if they don’t wear a mask, but the question of how that will be enforced still remains.

A State Police spokesperson said they handed out one citation the entire holiday weekend. On Sunday, they ticketed the ACE Hardware in Portales.

Advertisement

Officials said they were cited because the customers inside were not wearing masks. Since July 3., ACE Hardware received 81 mask violation complaints.

Whether they’re forgotten at home or uncomfortable to wear, there are still people out in public who don’t wear masks.

“I’ve had elderly people at the store ask me very politely or maybe not very politely, but at least ask me to put my mask on in their presence and I respect that,” said Joseph Banuelos, a resident.

Many others are seen wearing them, but in ways that don’t offer much protections like around their necks, below their noses or hanging on their ears.

“If I’m by myself, I won’t wear it. I carry it. But if I’m going to be around people, like I said, the asymptomatic, they don’t get sick but they’re carriers,” said Gerard Rothes, a resident.

Now there's even more of a reason to keep one handy—to avoid a $100 fine from State Police.

“It’s like my background.  I’m a teacher, and if I give out rules and I see people breaking the rules and I don’t reinforce the rules then everyone is going to look at the rules and say it’s not real,” said resident Derek Ford. “They look at how it’s reinforced, so I think that’s a good thing.”

That public health order requires those masks be worn in any public space.

KOB 4 reached out to State Police to see how they would juggle mask enforcement with other daily duties.

A spokesperson sent KOB 4 a statement that read, "New Mexico State Police is committed to the safety, health and well being of all New Mexicans and will follow the same protocols we always use in prioritizing calls for service."

There will not be a specific group of officers dedicated to these efforts, but they will respond and investigate those calls for non-compliance.

To report business violation, click here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico families to receive $67 million in P-EBT cards, food assistance
New Mexico families to receive $67 million in P-EBT cards, food assistance
APD's sex crimes unit investigates viral video of sexual assault
APD's sex crimes unit investigates viral video of sexual assault
New data reveals which work sectors are being hit the hardest by COVID-19
New data reveals which work sectors are being hit the hardest by COVID-19
State Police issues 1 citation so far for mask noncompliance
State Police issues 1 citation so far for mask noncompliance
City issues no citations, 55 cease and desist orders over 4th of July weekend
City issues no citations, 55 cease and desist orders over 4th of July weekend
Advertisement


State Police issues 1 citation so far for mask noncompliance
State Police issues 1 citation so far for mask noncompliance
Rising COVID-19 case numbers set nonessential businesses on edge
Rising COVID-19 case numbers set nonessential businesses on edge
New data reveals which work sectors are being hit the hardest by COVID-19
New data reveals which work sectors are being hit the hardest by COVID-19
New Mexico tells Arizona, Texas- tourists to follow state's public health orders
New Mexico tells Arizona, Texas- tourists to follow state's public health orders
New Mexico families to receive $67 million in P-EBT cards, food assistance
New Mexico families to receive $67 million in P-EBT cards, food assistance