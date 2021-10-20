State Police issues Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 38-year-old man

Jonathan Fjeld
TAOS, N.M. – New Mexico State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory alert for a 38-year-old man last seen Sept. 12.
State Police are looking for Benjamin C. Damon, a 6-foot-1-inch-tall Caucasian man who was last in contact with family Sept. 16 after last being seen Sept. 12 at an Albuquerque homeless shelter.
Damon weighs 150 lbs and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a multi-colored sweater and boots. His whereabouts are unknown and is believed to be in danger while unlocated.
Anyone with information on Damon is encouraged to contact State Police in Taos at 505-425-6771/option 1 or by dialing 911.
