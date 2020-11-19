State Police officer shoots suspect in Los Lunas

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 19, 2020 12:44 PM
Created: November 19, 2020 09:58 AM
LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Roads are closed near Manzano and Airport Drive in Los Lunas after a New Mexico State Police officer shot a suspect Thursday morning.
According to state police, the suspect is injured and the officer involved is OK.
Authorities said to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
Information is limited at this time.
