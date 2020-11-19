State Police officer shoots suspect in Los Lunas | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State Police officer shoots suspect in Los Lunas

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 19, 2020 12:44 PM
Created: November 19, 2020 09:58 AM

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Roads are closed near Manzano and Airport Drive in Los Lunas after a New Mexico State Police officer shot a suspect Thursday morning. 

According to state police, the suspect is injured and the officer involved is OK.

Advertisement

Authorities said to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Governor tightens restrictions on 'large retailers'
Governor tightens restrictions on 'large retailers'
New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 2,897 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 2,897 additional COVID-19 cases
UNMH nurse says a lot of COVID patients regret not taking virus seriously
UNMH nurse says a lot of COVID patients regret not taking virus seriously
Why testing negative for COVID before Thanksgiving doesn't guarantee safety
Why testing negative for COVID before Thanksgiving doesn't guarantee safety
Advertisement


Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar