Eastbound I-40 closed near Laguna after State Police officer suffers minor injuries in shooting | KOB 4
Justine Lopez
Updated: September 12, 2020 11:15 AM
Created: September 12, 2020 11:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A  State Police Officer was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a shooting Saturday, according to NMSP's Twitter.

The suspect is reportedly uninjured and in custody.

Due to the incident, I-40 is closed east of Laguna at mile marker 127.

Details are limited at this time. 

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


