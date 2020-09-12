Eastbound I-40 closed near Laguna after State Police officer suffers minor injuries in shooting

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A State Police Officer was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a shooting Saturday, according to NMSP's Twitter.
The suspect is reportedly uninjured and in custody.
Due to the incident, I-40 is closed east of Laguna at mile marker 127.
Details are limited at this time.
Road closure: I -40 East is closed at mile post 127 east of Laguna. Traffic is being diverted onto State Road 6. NMSP involved in OIS. Suspect is uninjured and in custody. One officer was transported for minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/lBZrcfijEa— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) September 12, 2020
