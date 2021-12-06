State Police: One man killed in Sunday night I-40 vehicle-semi crash

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police stated Monday a 25-year-old man died in a Sunday night crash on I-40 in northwest Albuquerque.
According to State Police, a Freightliner semi-truck was traveling west on I-40, near mile marker 156, where the 46-year-old driver slowed down for traffic backed up from a previous car crash. However, a 2005 Hyundai failed to slow down and rear-ended the semi.
The driver of the Hyundai, Mickey Ramirez, of Albuquerque, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The semi-truck driver and their 44-year-old passenger were not injured – each of them is from Texas.
State Police stated alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts were only utilized by the occupants of the semi.
The crash remains under New Mexico State Police investigation.
