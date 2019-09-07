State Police recruit new officers at the State Fair
Joy Wang
September 07, 2019 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The New Mexico State Police are recruiting future State Police Officers at the State Fair.
Over the years, recruitment numbers have gone down however, the State Police said this is a great event for them to be out in the community and show people what they are all about.
Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh started her career with the State Police more than 15 years ago.
“Prior to me coming to training and recruiting, I was part of the Investigations Bureau and being part of the Investigations Bureau, we saw a lot of bad things,” Huynh said.
Some of those “bad things” that stood out to Huynh were crimes against children and domestic violence cases.
“I became very passionate about that because I always thought that it was important for us to speak for the victims and we were their only hope to get them out of those situations,” Huynh said.
Huynh was the department’s first woman to go to the FBI National Academy for executive leadership training.
“Joining the State Police—it’s a blessing,” she said.
Recruitment for law enforcement is down nationwide—especially for women in law enforcement.
“The National Average is 14% and state police is 7% so we are definitely encouraging females to join the ranks of the state police,” Huynh said.
She added: “We’re approachable. You can talk to us one-on-one. Each and every single officer out here is a recruiter.”
