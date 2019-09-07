State Police recruit new officers at the State Fair

“Prior to me coming to training and recruiting, I was part of the Investigations Bureau and being part of the Investigations Bureau, we saw a lot of bad things,” Huynh said.

Some of those “bad things” that stood out to Huynh were crimes against children and domestic violence cases.

“I became very passionate about that because I always thought that it was important for us to speak for the victims and we were their only hope to get them out of those situations,” Huynh said.

Huynh was the department’s first woman to go to the FBI National Academy for executive leadership training.

“Joining the State Police—it’s a blessing,” she said.

Recruitment for law enforcement is down nationwide—especially for women in law enforcement.

“The National Average is 14% and state police is 7% so we are definitely encouraging females to join the ranks of the state police,” Huynh said.

She added: “We’re approachable. You can talk to us one-on-one. Each and every single officer out here is a recruiter.”