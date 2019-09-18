State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case

State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case

Associated Press
September 18, 2019 06:30 AM

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State police say a suspect has been arrested in a homicide case.
    
They say 34-year-old Adam Lovato of Española has been booked into the Santa Fe County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon.
    
State Police say they were called Monday night to investigate a homicide after 39-year-old Ivan Maestas was found dead in a car in Española.
    
They say Maestas had been at a residence in La Puebla where he reportedly got into an altercation with Lovato and was shot.
    
Police say someone tried to drive Maestas to a hospital for treatment, but the vehicle ran out of gas on State Road 68.
    
Maestas was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving medical personnel.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 18, 2019 06:30 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Advertisement



NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Rio Rancho officials call Trump rally a success
Rio Rancho officials call Trump rally a success
New Mexico has joined opioids settlement with Purdue
New Mexico has joined opioids settlement with Purdue
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case