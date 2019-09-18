State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case

Associated Press

September 18, 2019 06:30 AM

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State police say a suspect has been arrested in a homicide case.



They say 34-year-old Adam Lovato of Española has been booked into the Santa Fe County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon.



State Police say they were called Monday night to investigate a homicide after 39-year-old Ivan Maestas was found dead in a car in Española.



They say Maestas had been at a residence in La Puebla where he reportedly got into an altercation with Lovato and was shot.



Police say someone tried to drive Maestas to a hospital for treatment, but the vehicle ran out of gas on State Road 68.



Maestas was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving medical personnel.