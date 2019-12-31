State Police staff extra officers to keep people safe on New Year's Eve

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico State Police will have extra officers cruising around town to make sure that drunken drivers stay off the roads.
New Mexico Police Sergeant Joshua Perea said officers are also keeping their eye out for other things too.
"What we really focus on are driving behaviors that can cause crashes. Speeding, obviously is a big one, driver inattention, improper lane changes, tailgating," he said.
Ten additional officers will also be patrolling the interstates from Laguna Pueblo to the East Mountains.
Sergeant Perea said calls about drunken drivers start to come in more frequently around 10 p.m.
"Everyone is already home started partying, enjoying themselves, and drinking sometimes," he said.
Officers will also be on standby for celebratory gunshots.
"I do know a friend of ours, years back, it's been several years they had their neighbor, a little girl got shot. A bullet came through the roof and hit her in the head and she ended up dying, so every New Year's Eve that always sticks in my head," Perea said.
While there hasn't been any major trouble yet, officers said it's still early.
"If we can have a New Year's Eve with no one getting hurt, no crashes, no DWI arrests because no one is drinking and driving, that's the perfect New Year's Eve," he said.
Officers said they have made more than 700 DWI arrests in the metro area this year.
