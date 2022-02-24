State Police: Suspect fatally shot in Edgewood, officers uninjured

Jonathan Fjeld
EDGEWOOD, N.M. – New Mexico State Police is investigating a shooting in Edgewood where a suspect was fatally shot.
According to State Police, the shooting occurred on County Road A102 near Monica Lane in Edgewood. The Torrance County Sheriff's Office responded. No officers were injured.
The investigation is active and ongoing – details are limited.
