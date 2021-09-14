State police target Albuquerque crime, report almost 100 felony arrests | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

State police target Albuquerque crime, report almost 100 felony arrests

Brittany Costello
Created: September 14, 2021 05:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three dozen New Mexico State Police officers have been in the metro for more than three weeks in order to curb crime.

Through last week, New Mexico State Police report the following as part of the tactical response:

  • 13 stolen vehicles recovered
  • 21 DWI arrests
  • 160 total arrests, including felonies and misdemeanors; this number includes 58 arrested individuals with violent criminal histories
  • 15 narcotics seizures, including methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl
  • 6 illegal firearms recovered

Officials said state police will continue their targeted efforts for at least one additional week after the New Mexico State Fair wraps up.

“I believe state police officers have made a real difference in these few weeks,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “This targeted effort has brought in dozens of offenders with violent criminal histories, and that is and must continue to be our North Star in combating crime in our state: Keeping as many of the worst of the worst off of our streets as we possibly can.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police warn of movie prop $20 bills in circulation
Police warn of movie prop $20 bills in circulation
APD: Robbery suspect shot, killed by Subway employee
APD: Robbery suspect shot, killed by Subway employee
Former tax official gets probation in embezzlement case
Former tax official gets probation in embezzlement case
Bacterial infection outbreak claims fourth BioPark ape in a month
Bacterial infection outbreak claims fourth BioPark ape in a month
Teens scratch Tesla and rack up $1,500 in damages
Teens scratch Tesla and rack up $1,500 in damages