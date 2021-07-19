State police: There's been a 'significant increase' of law enforcement shootings in NM

Out of this year's 34 shootings, state police are investigating 21 shootings, in which: 11 suspects were killed, eight were injured, two got away and one New Mexico State Police Officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

“They aren't centralized to Albuquerque, they are not centralized to Las Cruces, or any particular part of the state. There's just been a significant increase," said New Mexico State Police Major Matt Broom.

Major Broom said while there is definitely an increase in law enforcement shootings this year – but it doesn't match with their picture of violent crime.

"We have not seen a significant increase in violent crime outside of officer-involved shootings," he said.

The largest increase has been with the smaller police departments, concentrated in rural parts of the state.

"The trends of what we're seeing, I really can't tell exactly what the driving force for that,” Major Broom said.