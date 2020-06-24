State Police: Wanted man was 1 of 2 killed in head-on crash

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say one of two people killed in a head-on wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 near Gallup following a police chase was a wanted man from northwestern New Mexico.

According to the New Mexico State Police, 25-year-old Gerard John of Brimhall and 21-year-old Ray Lee Jim of Wingate were killed early on June 6 when their pickup collided with a tractor-trailer rig after being chased by police who had ended their pursuit before the crash occurred.