State provides guidance on how to take advantage of New Mexico pandemic tax breaks

The state estimates that people who file electronically will get their refund in about seven days. Those who mail their tax returns in can expect their refund in about 18 days.

Another measure signed by the governor will provide a four-month tax holiday for food and beverage businesses.

"This holiday stretches from March through June, for those four months," Schardin said. "And so when restaurants and bars go to file their GRS taxes, their gross receipts taxes, starting in April, they're going to claim a deduction to basically deduct all their receipts from the sale of food and drinks and, and we'll be putting out information to that industry in due time."

The tax holiday is expected to give $90 million back to the food and beverage industry and $109 million to working families.

For those who received unemployment benefits, Schardin reminds them the income is taxable.

"Workforce Solutions Department in New Mexico withholds federal tax from those benefits, but does not withhold state tax," she said. "So if you have received unemployment benefits over the calendar year, and you're filing your returns, just be ready to know that you'll owe state tax."

