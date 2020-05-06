State ramps up COVID-19 testing requirements in assisted living facilities

Brittany Costello
May 06, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The elderly are an especially vulnerable population when it comes to COVID-19.
By KOB 4's count, 44 percent of deaths caused by the virus were people living in senior or assisted living facilities. Those places are now being targeted for increased testing and surveillance.
When it comes to close quarters, one positive COVID-19 case can quickly spread. That’s what we’ve seen all around New Mexico.
“I report on these always because they are such high risk,” said Secretary of the Department of Health Kathy Kunkel.
During a state briefing Tuesday, Kunkel said the state is expanding its testing, and targeting those high risk populations. If a facility has a positive case, the state will test all residents and staff once a week.
Those without a positive case are required to do surveillance. That means testing 15 percent of staff and 15 percent of residents weekly.
“Eighty five of the assisted livings have begun their surveillance and the Department of Health continues to work with them to increase that capacity there,” said Kunkel.
More testing is exposing just how fast this virus spreads. The state has seen outbreaks at a number of facilities.
Between residents and staff, Life Care in Farmington has 102 cases; Uptown Genesis has 95, now The Village at Alameda and Advanced Health Care has been added to the growing list below:
“Every single illness, every single transmission of COVID-19 is an incredible risk,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, during her briefing Tuesday. “Every single death is a tragedy. Saying and this is now appearing, it’s coming to me directly as the governor by New Mexicans. It is certainly being promoted in the country that there are going to be deaths anyway so go about our business, which is entirely unacceptable.”
