State ramps up COVID-19 testing requirements in assisted living facilities

During a state briefing Tuesday, Kunkel said the state is expanding its testing, and targeting those high risk populations. If a facility has a positive case, the state will test all residents and staff once a week.

Those without a positive case are required to do surveillance. That means testing 15 percent of staff and 15 percent of residents weekly.

“Eighty five of the assisted livings have begun their surveillance and the Department of Health continues to work with them to increase that capacity there,” said Kunkel.

More testing is exposing just how fast this virus spreads. The state has seen outbreaks at a number of facilities.

Between residents and staff, Life Care in Farmington has 102 cases; Uptown Genesis has 95, now The Village at Alameda and Advanced Health Care has been added to the growing list below:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brio Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho?

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Care Home in Gallup

Taos Living Center in Taos

Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi

Tungland Corporation in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

“Every single illness, every single transmission of COVID-19 is an incredible risk,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, during her briefing Tuesday. “Every single death is a tragedy. Saying and this is now appearing, it’s coming to me directly as the governor by New Mexicans. It is certainly being promoted in the country that there are going to be deaths anyway so go about our business, which is entirely unacceptable.”