State ramps up COVID-19 testing requirements in assisted living facilities | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State ramps up COVID-19 testing requirements in assisted living facilities

Brittany Costello
Created: May 06, 2020 10:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The elderly are an especially vulnerable population when it comes to COVID-19.

By KOB 4's count, 44 percent of deaths caused by the virus were people living in senior or assisted living facilities. Those places are now being targeted for increased testing and surveillance.

Advertisement

When it comes to close quarters, one positive COVID-19 case can quickly spread. That’s what we’ve seen all around New Mexico.

“I report on these always because they are such high risk,” said Secretary of the Department of Health Kathy Kunkel.

During a state briefing Tuesday, Kunkel said the state is expanding its testing, and targeting those high risk populations. If a facility has a positive case, the state will test all residents and staff once a week.

Those without a positive case are required to do surveillance. That means testing 15 percent of staff and 15 percent of residents weekly.

“Eighty five of the assisted livings have begun their surveillance and the Department of Health continues to work with them to increase that capacity there,” said Kunkel.

More testing is exposing just how fast this virus spreads. The state has seen outbreaks at a number of facilities.

Between residents and staff, Life Care in Farmington has 102 cases; Uptown Genesis has 95, now The Village at Alameda and Advanced Health Care has been added to the growing list below:

  • Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
  • Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab in Albuquerque
  • Aztec Health Care in Aztec
  • Beehive Homes in Farmington
  • Bonney Family Home in Gallup
  • Brio Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
  • Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque
  • Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton
  • Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
  • Ladera Center in Albuquerque
  • Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
  • La Vida Llena in Albuquerque
  • Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe
  • Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
  • Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
  • McKinley Care Center in Gallup
  • Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington
  • The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho?
  • Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
  • Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
  • Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
  • Sundance Care Home in Gallup
  • Taos Living Center in Taos
  • Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi
  • Tungland Corporation in Farmington
  • Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque
  • The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
  • Wellbrook Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

“Every single illness, every single transmission of COVID-19 is an incredible risk,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, during her briefing Tuesday. “Every single death is a tragedy. Saying and this is now appearing, it’s coming to me directly as the governor by New Mexicans. It is certainly being promoted in the country that there are going to be deaths anyway so go about our business, which is entirely unacceptable.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify 15-year-old girl as shooting victim
Police identify 15-year-old girl as shooting victim
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 additional cases
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 additional cases
Teenage boy found following Amber Alert
Teenage boy found following Amber Alert
Grants city manager 'emotional' and relieved to be reinstated
Grants city manager 'emotional' and relieved to be reinstated
Gov. Lujan Grisham requiring employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings
Gov. Lujan Grisham requiring employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings
Advertisement


State expert answers questions about COVID-19 health insurance coverage
State expert answers questions about COVID-19 health insurance coverage
Judges face difficulties as courts max out resources to keep cases moving
Judges face difficulties as courts max out resources to keep cases moving
State ramps up COVID-19 testing requirements in assisted living facilities
State ramps up COVID-19 testing requirements in assisted living facilities
Grants city manager 'emotional' and relieved to be reinstated
Grants city manager 'emotional' and relieved to be reinstated
Nurses honored for hard work on National Nurses Day
Nurses honored for hard work on National Nurses Day