State reports 4 new deaths, 143 new COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Updated: June 07, 2020 04:13 PM
Created: June 07, 2020 04:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Sunday.
As of Sunday, there have been 396 COVID-19-related deaths in New Mexico.
In addition to the deaths, the state also reported 143 new cases, bringing the state total to 8,940.
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 177 people are hospitalized, and 3,307 have recovered.
