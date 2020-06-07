State reports 4 new deaths, 143 new COVID-19 cases

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Beehive Homes in Farmington.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

As of Sunday, there have been 396 COVID-19-related deaths in New Mexico.

In addition to the deaths, the state also reported 143 new cases, bringing the state total to 8,940.