State reports 4 new deaths, 143 new COVID-19 cases
State reports 4 new deaths, 143 new COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Updated: June 07, 2020 04:13 PM
Created: June 07, 2020 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Sunday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Beehive Homes in Farmington.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

As of Sunday, there have been 396 COVID-19-related deaths in New Mexico.

In addition to the deaths, the state also reported 143 new cases, bringing the state total to 8,940.

The latest cases include:

  • 17 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Cibola County
  • 15 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 5 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 37 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 11 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 44 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new case in Santa Fe County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 177 people are hospitalized, and 3,307 have recovered. 


