State reports 6 new deaths, 97 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths and 97 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Due to a technical lapse from some private labs, Sunday's numbers only reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in Monday's total.

The state total of confirmed cases has reached 5,938 and the total death toll is 265.