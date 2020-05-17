State reports 6 new deaths, 97 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

Justine Lopez
Updated: May 17, 2020 04:17 PM
Created: May 17, 2020 04:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths and 97 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Due to a technical lapse from some private labs, Sunday's numbers only reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in Monday's total.
The state total of confirmed cases has reached 5,938 and the total death toll is 265.
The latest deaths include:
The latest cases include:
State officials said 211 people are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,755 people have recovered.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
