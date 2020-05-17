State reports 6 new deaths, 97 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report | KOB 4
State reports 6 new deaths, 97 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

Justine Lopez
Updated: May 17, 2020 04:17 PM
Created: May 17, 2020 04:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths and 97 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Due to a technical lapse from some private labs, Sunday's numbers only reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in Monday's total.

The state total of confirmed cases has reached 5,938 and the total death toll is 265.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 20s from McKinley County.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The latest cases include:

  • 17 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 12 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 24 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 32 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center

State officials said 211 people are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,755 people have recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).


