State reports uptick in vaccination sign-ups after sweepstakes announcement

Brittany Costello
Updated: June 01, 2021 10:21 PM
Created: June 01, 2021 07:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's new vaccination sweepstakes is generating a lot of interest.
State health officials said more than 24,000 New Mexicans entered the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes on the first day.
People who sign up have to attest that they got the COVID-19 vaccine.
State officials said winners will have to prove they got the vaccine.
Four people, one from each public health region, will win $250,000 every week for five weeks, and one fully vaccinated New Mexican could win $5 million.
Other prizes are also being offered, including staycations, gift cards and museum passes.
The sweepstakes appear to be driving interest in the vaccine.
The state reports that 1,500 people signed up to get the vaccine Tuesday, which is double than the normal number.
The money is coming from federal stimulus money.
"When it comes to the strings that are or aren't attached to various federal funds, we look to them and to those agencies to establish the rules and tell us what we're allowed to do with that money," said Matt Bieber, spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Health.
People who lost who need a replacement vaccine card can order one on the state's website.
Click here to register for the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company