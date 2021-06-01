State reports uptick in vaccination sign-ups after sweepstakes announcement

Four people, one from each public health region, will win $250,000 every week for five weeks, and one fully vaccinated New Mexican could win $5 million.

Other prizes are also being offered, including staycations, gift cards and museum passes.

The sweepstakes appear to be driving interest in the vaccine.

The state reports that 1,500 people signed up to get the vaccine Tuesday, which is double than the normal number.

The money is coming from federal stimulus money.

"When it comes to the strings that are or aren't attached to various federal funds, we look to them and to those agencies to establish the rules and tell us what we're allowed to do with that money," said Matt Bieber, spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Health.

People who lost who need a replacement vaccine card can order one on the state's website.

