State representative resigns to focus on mental health

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 28, 2022 06:12 PM
Created: January 28, 2022 05:55 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — Rep. Brittney Barreras resigned from the New Mexico House of Representatives Friday, citing a need to focus on her mental health.
Barreras has represented Albuquerque's South Valley for two years. It will be up to the Bernalillo County Commission to appoint a new state representative in her place.
Barreras shared the following statement with KOB 4:
“First, I want to say that I am completely honored that my neighbors and community have trusted me to represent them. I have done my best to stay true to them and true to my roots in the South Valley. The huge amount of pressure in such a big job has become increasingly difficult for me. All of the pressure and stress has taken a toll on my mental health.
Two years into a pandemic, I know that many of us are experiencing stress, anxiety, and negativity. I want you to know that I feel you, I see you, I hear you, and we’re in this together. I know that I need to take care of myself right now in order to be a good mom, daughter, co-parent, and community member.
I will not stop being engaged in our state government and I will always encourage my community to speak up and get involved. The Legislature works best when real people show up and participate.
I have made arrangements to ensure that the work I have begun will be carried forward until the Bernalillo County Commission appoints a new Representative for House District 12.”
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company