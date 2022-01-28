State representative resigns to focus on mental health | KOB 4
SANTA FE, N.M. — Rep. Brittney Barreras resigned from the New Mexico House of Representatives Friday, citing a need to focus on her mental health.

Barreras has represented Albuquerque's South Valley for two years. It will be up to the Bernalillo County Commission to appoint a new state representative in her place.

Barreras shared the following statement with KOB 4:

“First, I want to say that I am completely honored that my neighbors and community have trusted me to represent them. I have done my best to stay true to them and true to my roots in the South Valley. The huge amount of pressure in such a big job has become increasingly difficult for me. All of the pressure and stress has taken a toll on my mental health.

Two years into a pandemic, I know that many of us are experiencing stress, anxiety, and negativity. I want you to know that I feel you, I see you, I hear you, and we’re in this together. I know that I need to take care of myself right now in order to be a good mom, daughter, co-parent, and community member.

I will not stop being engaged in our state government and I will always encourage my community to speak up and get involved. The Legislature works best when real people show up and participate.

I have made arrangements to ensure that the work I have begun will be carried forward until the Bernalillo County Commission appoints a new Representative for House District 12.”


